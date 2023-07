Cynthia RaNee Gines, 47, of Rock Springs, Wyoming, passed away on July 3, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah surrounded by her loved ones after a hard fought battle with cancer. She was born on October 22, 1975, in Ogden, Utah to Calvin and Rose (Richan) Johnson.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00 am., Saturday, July 15th, 2023 at the Sweetwater Events Complex (Small Hall), 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, WY.