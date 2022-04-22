Cynthia L. Lane – County Clerk, photo from Sweetwater County Website

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Sweetwater County Clerk Cynthia Lane has announced her intention to seek re-election in 2022.

“I would like to announce my intention to seek re-election for the office of Sweetwater County Clerk in 2022. I have resided in Sweetwater County for 35 years and take pride in calling Sweetwater County my home. Serving my constituents these past four years has been an honor and a privilege, one that I would like to continue into the future. I have made many positive changes to the Clerk’s office, have worked hard to ensure the safety, security and integrity of our election process, and will continue to work towards improving the services you have come to expect from the Sweetwater County Clerk’s office, ” she said in a press release.

She has spent the past 4 years as your County Clerk, the past 6 years as a Precinct Committeewoman, and being actively involved in the Sweetwater County Central Committee. She is committed to continuing to help the needs of Sweetwater County and being a leader that the community can trust.