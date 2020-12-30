Dale Wayne Pulley (December 23, 1958 – December 21, 2020)

Dale Wayne Pulley, 61, passed away on Monday, December 21, 2020 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming and former resident of Green River, Wyoming.

Mr. Pulley was born on December 23, 1958 in Green River, Wyoming; the son of Roger Pulley and Mabel Link.

He attended school in Green River, Wyoming.

Mr. Pulley married Gail Wilson on August 4, 1990 in Casper, Wyoming. She preceded him in death on June 19, 2020.

He was employed as a roustabout by Peterson Oil field for three years and retired in 2015.

His interests included his family, riding horses, welding and building things.

Survivors include his two daughters, Linsey Pulley of Rock Springs, Wyoming and Crystal Kielsing of Northwest Holiday, North Dakota; seven grandchildren, Cloie Medlynn; Destiny Hallmark; Faith Hallmark; J.J. Hallmark; Charles Hallmark; Wilym Duclo; Eli Duclo, one aunt; one niece, Emily Pulley-Hamilton; one nephew, Ryan Pulley; one great niece, Alexandria Hamilton.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife and one brother, Roger Pulley.

Following cremation; there will be no services at his request.

