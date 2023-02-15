Damien Holmes signs letter of intent for Cheer

Damien Holmes and Head Coach Mikayla Smart – Wyo4News Photo

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — Cheerleading standout Damien Holmes, is cheering his way onto Dickinson University after signing his official letter of intent this afternoon. The senior captain is excited to take all he has learned to the collegiate level beginning this fall.

Holmes stated that he chose Dickinson University because of the team when he met them. “The team seemed very close which I thought was a good thing. The coaches also will help make sure that I am passing all my classes and keeping on top of all of my stuff.” At this time Holmes does not know what he will be majoring in beginning this fall but will figure it out when it becomes closer to registration.

Holmes is currently the only member on the team that has been on the team all four years of high school. Holmes stated that his favorite parts about cheering for Green River have been the annual State Spirit Competition and competing in all the competitions they have done.

“My biggest memory that I have made while cheering for Green River has been winning state my Junior year or going to Nationals my first time my Sophomore year.”

Holmes said that what he is going to miss the most about Green River is his friends and the people he knows the best.

Mikayla Smart, Head Coach of GRHS Cheer had so many incredible things to say about Holmes. Smart has watched Holmes grow not only this year but last year as she was the Assistant Coach under Allison Luna. Smart stated, “I am incredibly proud of the work ethic he puts forth every day. His leadership is incredible, this team would not be what it is without him. We wish him the best in all his future endeavors with whatever he chooses to do in life. We are really going to miss him next year.”