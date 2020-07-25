Dan Shannon appointed acting Director of D.O.C.

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (July 24, 2020) — Governor Mark Gordon has announced the appointment of Dan Shannon as the Acting Director of the Wyoming Department of Corrections. Shannon replaces Bob Lampert, who announced his retirement this week after serving as Director since 2003. Shannon’s appointment is effective July 25.

“I want to thank Director Lampert for his excellent stewardship of the Department. He has left a legacy that will be long-remembered,” Governor Gordon said. “I also would like to thank Dan Shannon for stepping in to serve in this vital role. His years of experience and a steady hand will be essential to guide the Department of Corrections through the interim period.”

Shannon has 34 years of experience in corrections and has been with the Department of Corrections since 2007, most recently as Deputy Director. He previously served for nine years as a Prison Division Administrator and three years as Warden of the Wyoming Women’s Center in Lusk.

The Wyoming Department of Corrections manages the Wyoming Honor Conservation Camp in Newcastle, the Wyoming Honor Farm in Riverton, the Wyoming State Penitentiary in Rawlins, the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington and the Wyoming Women’s Center in Lusk.

It also oversees the adult offender supervision program through the Probation and Parole division.