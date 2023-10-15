Dance group to highlight free Saturday museum event

The dance troupe Danza, Corazon y Cultura, will perform in Green River on Saturday, October 21, at a special event sponsored by the Sweetwater County Historical Museum. Submitted photo

October 15, 2023 — Press Release

The Sweetwater County Historical Museum in Green River continues a special autumn tradition by hosting a cultural Mexican dance performance and children’s activity event along with its Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) ofrenda exhibit.

This Saturday, 10/21, free event will begin at noon at the Clock Tower Plaza, next door to the Historical Museum on Flaming Gorge Way in Green River. The event’s highlight will be a series of performances by “Danza, Corazon y Cultura,” a seven-member cultural troupe performing a series of traditional Mexican dances in full costume, including dances from a range of Mexican states, such as Veracruz, Michoacán, Nayarit, and Jalisco.

Historical Museum Day of the Dead Exhibit

As featured in the animated 2017 Walt Disney film Coco, Día de los Muertos is a holiday for honoring the dead. It originated in Mexico but is now celebrated in many Latin American countries. Celebrants create ofrendas (offerings) using items such as food, flowers, photos, and sugar skulls.

Typically, Día de los Muertos begins on October 31 and lasts through November 2, but the Museum’s exhibit will be on display Wednesday, October 31, through the first week of November.

Anyone who would like to make an offering to deceased loved ones, friends, or celebrities may do so anytime during the Museum’s business hours, Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The offering can be as simple as a photo of your loved one, or you may bring more elaborate decorated items. Please remember that this is a public display, and the Sweetwater County Historical Museum is not responsible for lost or stolen items.

Also, Mexican-themed children’s craft activities will be offered, including making calavera masks, coloring pages, and decorating sugar skulls. Refreshments, Mexican cookies, and candy will be available, and community members plan to donate Mexican hot chocolate and Mexican soda.