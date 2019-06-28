Dangerous And Unpredictable River Conditions Along The Snake River

Moose, WY (6/28/19) – Shifting channels and numerous logjams have created difficult and unpredictable conditions on some of the side channels on the Snake River between Pacific Creek and Deadman’s Bar Landing, specifically in the area directly downstream of Spread Creek.

Advertisement

Boaters must utilize situational awareness and understand their personal skill level prior to navigating from the main channel along this stretch of the river. Hazards can develop at any location and at any time and obstructions are subject to a high degree of change. Boaters should anticipate their routes well in advance. Floating the river is complex and recent logjams have made this section challenging.

Only boaters with advanced skill levels should attempt side channels due to swift water, multiple braided channels, and numerous obstructions. Sightlines are short and channel options that existed hours before may be blocked. Boat operators may need to stop the boat to scout and choose an appropriate route. For more information, download Grand Teton’s guide to floating the Snake River: https://www.nps.gov/grte/planyourvisit/upload/Floating19-access.pdf

Advertisement

Other Important Safety Tips to Remember:

Check the weather forecast before you go Tell someone where you are going Always wear a personal flotation device (PFD) Know your skill level

The Snake River is managed as a Wild and Scenic River. Because of this designation, Grand Teton National Park does not remove obstructions that may exist in the river but rather preserves the natural flow and processes of the river. The Wild and Scenic Rivers Act was created by Congress on October 2, 1968, to preserve rivers with outstanding natural, cultural, and recreational values in a free-flowing condition for the enjoyment of present and future generations.