Daniel E. Eychner (June 6, 1937 – December 4, 2020)

Daniel E. Eychner, 83, passed away December 4th, 2020 at Sweetwater Memorial Hospital. He was a long time resident of Green River, and raised in Ft. Collins Colorado.

He was born June 6th, 1937 in Fort Collins, Colorado, the son of Orin D. and Julia Iris (Farner) Eychner.

He attended schools in and graduated from Ft. Collins High School. He married Rheta N. (Parker) February 14th, 1957 and served in the army after their marriage.. Also, he attended the FBI academy in Quantico, Va where he had a perfect score in a shooting competition.

Dan started as a police officer in Ft. Collins and worked his way to Asst. Chief of Police. He worked for Dowell Chemical in Commerce City, which led to his transfer to Rock Springs. The company changed names to Schlumberger/Dowell where he retired in the late 90’s.

He loved to watch football, enjoyed rock hunting as well as fishing and hunting. Once retired he began a lot of work with rocks and gems.

Survivors include his wife, Rheta; sister Juanita (Harold) Duke of Ft. Collins; daughter Danera (Scott) Smith; son Danny (Annette) Eychner; grandchildren Jason (Noni) Eychner, Daniel J. (Kathy) Smith, A. Chaz Eychner, Tabatha Eychner, Brett (Hollie Groves) Smith, and Shanell Smith; great-grandchildren Tayana Eychner, Nathan Eychner, Shyanne Smith, Breilynn Eychner, Thayne Smith, Brody Davis, and Cooper Davis; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents Orin and Julia Eychner, brothers Robert Eychner and wife Gerry, Glenn Eychner and sister Donna Eychner.

There will be no services per his request.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Shriners Hospitals for Children — Salt Lake City 1275 E. Fairfax Rd. Salt Lake City, UT 84103

Condolences can be made to the family at Fox Funeral home.