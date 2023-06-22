Daniel Parson receives Teacher of the Year award during School Board Meeting

Daniel Parson earns Teacher of the Year award – Wyo4News Photo

Tiffany Asher, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — During the Sweetwater County School District #2 School Board Meeting on June 13, 2023, Superintendent Craig Barringer announced Daniel W. Parson as the Teacher of the Year.

Award announced during Sweetwater County School District #2 board meeting

Barringer stated that Sweetwater County School District #2 staff could nominate other staff. The committee had six finalists. Of those, Parson was the committee’s final choice, making him the Teacher of the Year, and was presented with a plaque.

Barringer read a nominee’s response as to why he deserved this nomination. “Dan Parson is a great mentor. Dan has worked in the school district in a couple of roles from Monroe Middle School social studies to science at Lincoln and then most recently, the life science at Green River High School. Dan just retired from coaching speech and debate where he had proven to be one of the best in the state winning over eight state titles. He helped countless students qualify and place at the National Speech and Debate Tournament and beyond the state. Beyond all of his accomplishments, Dan is a good guy who works hard and does the right thing. He is humble and kind and is so good at working with troubled kids. He always sees the good in everyone and never gives up on a kid. Mr. Parson kicked off our 2022-2023 school year with one of the best speeches I’ve ever heard. His story is incredible and everyone was inspired by his words.”

Inspiration to be a great teacher

Parson stated, “I didn’t know what I wanted and didn’t know what to do, other than fish. But there wasn’t really a way to make a living off of that. So a guy I knew said, ‘Hey, why don’t you be a teacher and you can have the summers off to do all the fishing?’ So that is kind of what I did, was become a teacher. Having June, July, and August off was a stupid reason to become a teacher, but I quickly discovered that I fell in love with kids and teaching kids. I realized I stumbled into something that was my calling and that I could be passionate about.”

Parson’s high school teacher was the first to inspire him. “A teacher in high school took me under his wing. He realized I had some struggles. He actually saved me. For a graduation gift, he gave me a compass with his number on it, and if I ever felt lost I could look at the compass and call him. I ended up doing that a few years later and had a life-saving conversation with him.”

When Parson started teaching in Chicago, he met another teacher he explained was the best. “When I became a teacher in the Chicago area, there was a teacher, Moses, from South Africa. He was my first mentor and one of the wisest people I ever met. He once said to me, ‘It was important for me to realize how the world whispers a lie into the ears of every kid. And that lie is that they have to be something else than what are’. They have to have an identity. They have to buy this or belong to a certain group in order for the world to love them. Deep down, every student wrestles with the idea that if people knew me, really knew me by heart, people would never love me. Your job as a teacher is to look past that surface stuff and remember all of them are just kids, people trying to find a way in this world.”

Parson explained that when he moved to Green River and started coaching Speech and Debate, Tom Wilson was a great mentor to him. Wilson taught Parson how to coach since he was new to the experience. “He taught me about when you are making a decision, always do what is right for that student.” Dennis Freeman was another wonderful mentor to Parson. “We talked about how to be honest and firm about things but also caring and passionate so kids knew that what we were doing was best for them.”

Accepting the Award

Talking about being a recipient of the award, Parson mentioned, “I am really quite shocked. Just to be nominated was such a surprise. I’m so speechless, and that’s saying something to me. Thank you all so very much. I think I’d be very remiss if I didn’t thank and point out that I am sort of an amalgam of those who have mentored me. It’s really wonderful.”

Looking at his past, Parson explained, “Early in my career, there was a young man I worked with and became quite close to in Chicago. He was actually the first one to graduate in his family. He went on to college and did other great things. I knew I had been helpful and encouraged him along. When he graduated it was a big deal to me. I knew that this work was very important and that I had to put my heart into it every day.”

Some of Parson’s favorite memories include the first time he saw a student qualify for the National Tournament. “All the joy on her face and the accomplishing what, at that point, was a really huge dream for her and realizing that I helped her in some way get her there.” He also explained that when they won State Championships in 2008 and eight altogether. Parson expressed that there are just so many memories over his years of teaching and coaching to talk about them all.

Educational background

During his teaching career in Green River, Parson started as a science teacher at the Old Lincoln, then during his time at Monroe Middle School taught social studies for around seven years and some science classes. When a science teaching position opened at Green River High School. Now he will be going to Expedition Academy next semester.

Parson has been a teacher for 31 years. He started his undergraduate work at Concordia College in Moorhead, Minnesota, and finished it at Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa. He did graduate work at the University of Chicago and more through Grand Canyon University.

Goals and future plans

Parson’s application will head off to state to try and win Wyoming Teacher of the Year now. Parson has retired from coaching Speech and Debate and will be starting a new position teaching science at Expedition Academy next school year. “I want to be the best teacher I can be for these students at Expedition Academy. It’s a whole different school and a whole different culture. I need to learn that and just figure out how to best meet these kids’ needs.” In his spare time, he is a guide for fly fishing. A goal Parson has is to get more kids interested in fishing and have a fishing club started.

Parson expressed, “I would like to thank whoever nominated me. That was awful kind. I would like to thank my building principals who have been incredibly supportive of my efforts as a teacher, Darren Heslep, Jacob Gantz, and TJ Castillon. My mentors, which I mentioned, and the science department, Richard Carroll, Megan Allen, Shawna Mattson, Matthew Freze, and Erin Arnold. We made a journey to change science education from a traditional approach to a phenomenon approach, which made teaching better. I feel like I have to share this award with them.”