Data shows Wyoming’s K-12 fall student enrollment up

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (January 9, 2020) — Wyoming’s fall K-12 student enrollment increased by 803 students according to data released from the Wyoming Department of Education. Statewide K-12 fall enrollment stood at 93,832 students. The biggest enrollment increases were seen in Natrona, Laramie and Campbell counties

The released data showed that K-12 fall enrollment in Sweetwater County School District #1 was 5,439 while Sweetwater County School District #2’s fall enrollment was listed at 2,544 students.

Laramie County #1 had the largest fall enrollment with 14,261 students, followed by Natrona #1 (13,330) and Campbell #1 (8,830). Sweetwater County #1 had the fourth largest K-12 fall enrollment while Sweetwater County #2 had the state’s tenth largest.

“The jump in student enrollment reflects the state’s overall population growth over the past year. We hope this is the start of a positive, multi-year trend that leads to increased prosperity for Wyoming business and industry,” said State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow. “Wyoming K-12 education has been proactive with an increased emphasis on career and technical education, including Computer Science. More high school graduates will be prepared to stay in Wyoming to live and prosper.”