Dave Divis announces re-election to the Office of Sweetwater County Assessor

Dave Divis

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Dave Divis has formally announced his intent to run for re-election to the Office of Sweetwater County Assessor on the Republican ticket.

Divis graduated from the University of Wyoming with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration. “I am a permanently certified tax appraiser recognized by the Wyoming Department of Revenue and have received over 400 hours of continuing education in the assessment field and currently serving as the President of the Wyoming County Assessors Association,” Divis said in a press release.

Divis has over 30 years of experience in local government in Sweetwater County. He started in 1991 in the Treasurer’s Office issuing license plates and is now finishing his first term as the Sweetwater County Assessor.

The valuation numbers tabulated by the Assessor are scrutinized by the Wyoming Department of Revenue and the Wyoming State Board of Equalization on a yearly basis. The Assessor must comply with all statutory requirements for the mean, median, coefficient of dispersion, and price-related differential. The Assessor must also be a permanently certified tax appraiser. Along with verifying the statistical requirements, the Wyoming Department of Revenue will audit assessment practices within the county each year to make sure each Assessor is compliant with IAAO (International Association of Assessing Officers) standards and Department of Revenue rules.

“I truly believe I am the most qualified candidate for the position of Sweetwater County Assessor. I have been fiscally conservative in my tenure in the Assessor’s Office and have always been willing to sit down and explain the assessment process to the taxpayers of Sweetwater County. If elected, I will continue to operate the County Assessor’s Office in a respectful, efficient and transparent manner,” Divis said.