Dave Pedri and EIO Band takes the stage for week 7 of the Concert in the Park series

Jesse Rivera, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — This week will mark the seventh week of the Concert in the Park series where Dave Pedri and the EIO Band will be performing. The concert will take place in Bunning Park at 7 p.m.

The EIO Band has been together for over 30 years and consists of 4 members. These members include Dave Pedri who plays the accordion and is the backup vocalist, while Ruby, Chyna, and Hannah harmonize together. The EIO Band’s sound is completed by a mix of Bluegrass, Polka, Folk, Old Country, and some Gospel music.

In a recent interview, Dave and Ruby informed the media that they were the very first band that had ever played for the Concert in the Park events. EIO was the only band that performed that year. Dave says with each year, the event became more popular, and each year many more bands got added to the list of performers.

EIO also has set dates where they go to Sage View Care Center and Deer Trail Assisted Living once a month to play for the Elderly. Ruby shared how it is beneficial because it gets them up and moving, and the music that The EIO Band plays tends to help with their memory, but the most important factor is that their music lifts their spirits.