David Allen Bott (February 3, 1963 – October 25, 2020)

David Allen Bott, 57, passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020 at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a life-long resident of Wyoming.

He was born February 3, 1963 in Thermopolis, Wyoming; the son of Nina Yon and David George Bott.

Allen attended schools in Casper, Wyoming, and was a 1981 graduate of Natrona County High School.

He married Josette Moeller on February 7, 1987 in Casper, and they later divorced.

Allen was a man of many wisdoms and tons of unnecessary knowledge. He was proud of that. He was a music whizz and could tell the name of songs and who sang them within the first few seconds of hearing it. Allen was most proud of his children Travis Allen Bott and Chantell Richelle Bolton. He grew up in the outdoors, and loved to fish and hunt, shooting long-range, and reloading. He was always known for taking the neighborhood kids on adventures. He was extra proud of his grandchildren.

Allen worked at Oil Well Perforators for 4 years, Halliburton for 2 years in coil tubing, and then worked for Pomrenke Wireline for 2 years. He finished out his oil and gas career at Moeller Consulting as a consultant and tool hand since 2005.

Survivors include former wife, Josette Moeller of Rock Springs; one son, Travis Allen Bott and wife Sara of Rock Springs; one daughter, Chantell Richelle Bolton and husband JC of Rock Springs; his pride and joy grand-children, Easton Randolph Clyde Bolton; Baylor Allen Bolton of Rock Springs; Mother, Nina Averett of Greybull, Wyoming; step-mother, Pauletta Bott of Casper, Wyoming; adopted parents, Bob Burback and wife Jody; two sisters, Stacy Stockwell and husband Jason of Greybull, Wyoming; JoLynn Baral and husband Rupesh of Greeley, Colorado; one brother, Mitchell Brown wife Sarah of Greybull; four nephews, Tim Jones; Chris Jones; Payton Brown; Jesse Stockwell; one niece, Andie Stockwell; father-in-law, Randy Moeller and wife Barbara (Jean); three brothers-in-law, Rick Jones; Michael Moeller; Shane Moeller; one sister-in-law, Brandi Segraves and husband Jim; great-nephew, Stryder Jones; several cousins including, Danny Spurgin and wife Niki; Marcus Spurgin; Kaden Spurgin; Judy Spurgin; Jeffrey Lyman; his best friends and partners in crime, Russ Johnson and wife Nancy; Kale Johnson; Zane Johnson; honorary children, Shelby Lee Pizzie; Jon Garner and wife Aubrey; Lynzee Garner; as well as several other nieces, nephews, cousins, and his amazing hockey family and friends.

Allen was preceded in death by his father, David George Bott; step-father, Ken Brown; one sister, Jennie Lee Jones; one brother in infancy, Douglas Bott; one grandson, Weston James Bolton; maternal and paternal grandparents, two cousins, Dan Spurgin and Tammy Lyman.

Allen will always be known as introducing himself as “Hi, I’m sh*t, have a handful” and for telling others that its “darker than a well diggers a*s.” He never cared if he was politically correct. He will be greatly missed by those around him.

‘Til we see you again Old Man.

Following Cremation, Private Family Services will be conducted.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com