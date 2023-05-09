David Mansfield appears in Circuit Court of the Third Judicial District today in regard to three charges

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Following over a year-long intense investigation between Cannon Oil & Gas and Mountain West Energy Services, Hillary McKinney, Deputy County and Prosecuting Attorney of the County of Sweetwater and the State of Wyoming authorized the service of summons on David Jay Mansfield for the crimes of Conspiracy to Commit Theft (Count I), Crimes Against Intellectual Property (Count II), and Crimes Against Computer Users (Count III).

Mansfield is set to appear before Judge Prokos Tuesday, May 9, 2023, beginning at 1:00 p.m. in Circuit Court of the Third Judicial District in Sweetwater County.

More information regarding the hearing will be announced once court has concluded.