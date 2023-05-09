David Mansfield continues court proceedings regarding oil company lawsuit

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Today, David Mansfield appeared in Circuit Court of the Third Judicial District in Sweetwater County on behalf of the three counts he is currently facing in regard to the Cannon Oil and Gas and Mountain West Energy Services lawsuit.

On April 1, 2022, Deputy Sheriff (DS) Reese was dispatched to Cannon Oil and Gas in Rock Springs for a larceny report. Upon arrival, DS Reece was met by Elaine Cannon, current Owner of Cannon Oil and Gas, and Andrea Wilkinson, current General Manager of Cannon Oil and Gas. Upon further investigation of the larceny report made by Cannon and Wilkinson, it was discovered that Allen Meredith with the assistance of David “Dave” Jay Mansfield and James “Jim” Johnson opened a new company, “Mountain West Energy Services”. At the time this company was created, Meredith, Mansfield, and Johnson were still employed under Cannon Oil and Gas.

The affidavit, states that Meredith, Mansfield, and Johnson held meetings at Mountain West Energy Services headquarters in which they attempted to recruit Cannon Oil and Gas employees. Two employees witnessed multiple missing items that looked identical to the items missing from Cannon Oil and Gas. At that time Cannon Oil and Gas was missing approximately $75,000 worth of equipment. Upon investigation of Mountain West Energy Services property, Canon Oil and Gas’s property, receipts, and documents from both Wilkinson and Meredith, it was determined the similarities between many missing items and items found on Meredith’s property.

Within the investigation, it was found Mansfield used his Cannon Oil and Gas computer to cancel the Geoforce GPS subscription on all vehicles without probable cause to do so. Wilkinson told Detective Wharton that Mansfield also authorized iScout/KPA to transfer Cannon Oil and Gas intellectual/legal documents into Andrew Meredith’s (brother to Allen Meredith) business name, Mountain West Disposal out of Fort Collins, CO.

Earlier today, Mansfield appeared for his initial hearing before Judge Prokos in the Circuit Court of the Third Judicial District in Sweetwater County, WY for the following charges: Conspiracy to Commit Theft (Count I), Crimes Against Intellectual Property (Count II), and Crimes Against Computer Users (Count III).

Due to this being the first hearing, Mansfield was placed on a Book in/Book Out Bond as well as an O.R. Bond. The OR Bond indicates that no bail money is paid to the court and no bonds will be posted. Mansfield has been released after promising to appear in court for all upcoming court dates. Due to the extent of this case, Mansfield is allowed to work within the states of WY, UT, and CO while still having access to speak with Allen Meredith and Jim Johnson due to them all working together.

Mansfield is required to speak to his current lawyer, Michael D. Newman, once a week. A Motion Hearing has been set for May 17, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. to discuss Rule 44 (c) which states, “Whenever two or more defendants have been charged with offenses arising from the same or related transactions and are represented by the same retained or assigned counsel or by retained or assigned counsel who are associated in the practice of law, the court shall promptly inquire with respect to such joint representation and shall personally advise each defendant of the right to the effective assistance of counsel, including separate representation. Unless it appears that there is good cause to believe no conflict of interest is likely to arise, the court shall order separate representation”.

More information regarding the information within this case and charges will be released at the conclusion of each court hearing.

Allen Meredith, as well as Jim Johnson, have been charged as well. More information regarding their individual cases will become available following court proceedings.