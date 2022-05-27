David Thompson announces candidacy for City Council Ward 2



David Thompson – Photo credit to Virginia Ruth Photography

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — David Thompson has announced his candidacy for City Council Ward 2. He moved to Rock Springs in 1979 and graduated from Rock Springs High School in 1984. He married his wife in 1986, and together they had 3 children. He also served in the United States Marine Corps reserve and the Wyoming National Guard from 1986 to 2000. Fields of training include aviation RADAR, infantry, Howitzer crew member, and boat operator, and he received multiple commendations and awards.

David obtained the rank of sergeant while deployed in 1990, in support of Operation Desert Shield. He worked in local law enforcement from 1994 until retirement in 2019, serving with the Rock Springs Police Department and the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office. During his time with RSPD, he also obtained the rank of sergeant. His duties included patrol, field training officer, SWAT, and detective, to name a few.

“My priorities for the citizens of Rock Springs are public safety (police, fire, ambulance), infrastructure (water, sewer, roadways etc.), and quality of life (parks & recreation),” Thompson said.

One of the many improvements I would like to work on is better communication between the city and its citizens regarding budgets and more specifically, grant funds. A common misunderstanding of grants is where the funds originate and restrictions on the use of the money. Moving money within the city budget is not always impossible but requires justification and documentation to ensure transparency.

I’d like to continue my service within this community, and being a councilperson is one of the best ways to do that. I want to work with other local agencies to continue to find ways to diversify and grow our economy. At the end of the day, local policies and operations affect us much more than we think. I want to work with everyone to increase community involvement and improve our unique way of life.”