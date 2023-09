Day 2 State Tennis Tournament local results

September 27, 2023 — Today will be the final day of the three-day Wyoming High School State Tennis Championships in Gillette. The 16-team tournament will feature its championship and consolation finals today.

Teams scores after the second day of competition:

Girls – 1. Cheyenne Central 35 points, 7. Rock Springs 11.5 points, 10. Green River 7 points

Boys – 1. Laramie 29 points, 11. Rock Springs 6 points, 13. Green River 4.5 points

Local Girls Results from Monday and Tuesday:

Singles #1

Brianna Strauss (GR) won 2-0, Lost 0-2, won 2-0, won 2-1, lost 0-2 – Eliminated

Karlie Nandrup (RS) won 2-0, won 2-0, lost 0-2, won 2-0 (In Consolation Finals)

Singles #2

Grace Gomez (GR) lost 0-2, lost 0-2 – Eliminated

Abby Jones (RS) won 2-0, won 2-0, lost 0-2, lost 0-2 – Eliminated

Doubles #1

Skinner/Harris (GR) lost 0-2, won 2-0, lost 0-2 – Eliminated

Barker/Hitt (RS) lost 0-2, won 2-1, lost 0-2 – Eliminated

Doubles #2

Peterson/Cochrun (GR) lost 1-2, won by bye, lost 0-2 – Eliminated

Turnwall/Shuler (RS) lost 0-2, won 2-0, lost 0-2 – Eliminated

Doubles #3

Lopez/Buetel (GR) won 2-0, lost 0-2, won 2-0, lost 0-2 – Eliminated

Frazier/Killpeck (RS) lost 0-2, lost 0-2 – Eliminated

Local Boys Results from Monday and Tuesday:

Singles #1

Chris Wilson (GR) lost 1-2, won 2-0, lost 0-2 – Eliminated

Chandler Smith (RS) lost 0-2, won 2-1, lost 0-2 – Eliminated

Singles #2

Dylan Archibald (GR) lost 0-2, won 2-1, won by DQ, lost 0-2 – Eliminated

Tanner Tryzbiak (RS) lost 0-2, lost 0-2 – Eliminated

Doubles #1

Nielsen/Hokanson (GR) lost 0-2, lost 0-2 – Eliminated

Davis/Swafford (RS) won 2-1, lost 0-2, won 2-0, lost 0-2 – Eliminated

Doubles #2

Neher/Maez (GR) lost 0-2, won 2-0, lost 0-2 – Eliminated

Baker/Aanerud (RS) lost 0-2, won 2-0, lost 0-2 – Eliminated

Doubles #3

Dodson/Berg (GR) lost 0-2, won by bye, lost 0-2 – Eliminated

Rodriguez/Wiberg (RS) won 2-0, won 2-1, lost 0-2, lost 0-2 – Eliminated