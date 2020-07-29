Day 3 at the Fair: Racing and weighing-in on tap today

Wyo4News Staff

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (July 29, 2020) — It’s day three of the Sweetwater Dagget County Fair at the Sweetwater Events Complex. The Fair is a free event with the general public welcome to attend.

The Indoor Arena will feature Barrell Racing, Pole Bending, and Goat Tying competitions starting at 10 a.m. Later at 5 p.m., the Sheep Showmanship and the Market Class Wool Judging competition will begin, also at the Indoor Arena.

4H/FFA Sheep and Goat Weigh-in (9-10 a.m.), Steer Weigh-in (10-11 a.m.), and Swine Weigh-in (12-5p.m.) will also be taking place today at the scales at the Indoor Arena.