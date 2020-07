Wyo4News Staff

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (July 30, 2020) — It’s day four of the Sweetwater Dagget County Fair at the Sweetwater Events Complex. The Fair is a free event with the general public welcome to attend.

The Indoor Arena will feature the Swine Showmanship & Market Classes at 8:00 am and the Goat Showmanship & Market Classes at 6:00 pm.

Then the Dog Agility & Rally will be set up at the Grass Area with the event taking place at 5:00 pm.