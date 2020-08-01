Day 5 at the Fair: Lickstock auction, BBQ, buckle presentations

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 1, 2020) — It’s day five of the Sweetwater Dagget County Fair at the Sweetwater Events Complex. The Fair is a free event with the general public welcome to attend.

The Indoor arena features much of the action, with the Livestock Auction Buyer’s BBQ taking place at 12:00, as well as the 4-H/FFA Buckle Presentations.

Advertisement

After, the Indoor Arena Announcer Stand will host a Premium Payout for Static Exhibits and Horse Classes, beginning at 1:00.

The final Indoor Arena event of the day is the Livestock Auction, taking place at 2:00.