Day of the Dead event held by the Actor’s Mission

Photo submitted by the Actor’s Mission

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Actors’ Mission is well known in the community for putting on great entertainment with their plays and gala events. This year is no exception: in celebration of their 20 years in existence, they are celebrating with a Dia De Los Muertos, Day of the Dead, gala event on Saturday, October 29, at the Holiday Inn Ballroom.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Each year, the Actors’ Mission Executive Producers have selected a popular theme for their annual fundraiser. In the past, successful events featured a Mardi Gras and a Carnivale Di Venezia. This year, the theme is the Day of the Dead, which is a holiday that traces its earliest roots to the Aztec people in what is now central Mexico. According to Barbara Smith, a member of the Executive Producers, “This is going to be a really unique and vastly entertaining celebration this year, raising money to renovate our building into a black box theater right in the heart of downtown Rock Springs! “

In Dia de los Muertos celebrations, people wear skull masks and build altars to honor the dead and invite spirits to share in the community celebrations with music and dance, food, and drink. “We have some really interesting displays prepared for this gala event. We will have an antique altar which Brad Russell has repaired to include in the Ofrenda, honoring several friends and relatives of Actors’ Mission.”

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

At the October 29 gala, another exciting feature will be a performance by the local folk dance group Danza, Corazon, Cultura, lead by accomplished dancer Rosaura Barrera. She said, “Our desire is to share our enthusiasm for the beauty and complexity of many different genres of Mexican folk dances and their specialized dancing steps called ‘zapateado’. Their performance after dinner will include dances from different parts of Mexico such as the states of Oaxaca, Jalisco, and Veracruz, and ending with the Poco Loco from the movie COCO.

Other activities and events throughout the evening include a lot of fun and games of chance, such as the popular Diamond Dig. Skeletons will abound as volunteers will be available for face painting or temporary tattoos There will be a Tienda, or small store, filled with unique hand-made items featuring the Day of the Dead, and a Puppet Show Display, built by Dave Gutierrez, featuring skeletons dressed in Shakespearean costumes, to honor our 20 years!

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Contributors have donated items for several raffles and a Silent Auction which is always filled with surprises. According to Norma Prevedel, Executive Producer, “There are so many supporters of the Actors’ Mission fundraising efforts in our community who have donated wonderful items for our Silent Auction.” And there will be a Grand Prize Raffle as a surprise feature at the event.

Football fans might be interested in the raffle for two tickets to see the Raiders v Chargers live at the Allegiant Stadium on December 4 in Las Vegas. These tickets are available in advance at the URA, The Rock Springs Chamber, and Sweetwater Trophies in Green River, and the winning ticket will be drawn at the event on October 29. Tickets for the fundraiser are still available at both the Rock Springs and Green River Chambers of Commerce as well as the Rock Springs URA office or with any of the Executive Producers.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

We have many things to celebrate these days! The Actors’ Mission has been recognized locally and state-wide as a valuable and important asset to the community. The Actors’ Mission received the first Mayor’s Arts Award in 2021 for our contribution to the arts and culture of our community, and our own actor, playwright, composer, director, and board vice president, Nina Tyler, was awarded the Mayor’s Arts award in 2022! Recently the Actor’s Mission was also featured on the PBS program Wyoming Chronicle which can be viewed on YouTube.

Back in 2002, inside a tiny storefront on Pilot Butte Avenue, an idea was born. Now, 20 years later, the Actors’ Mission has mounted over 74 staged productions to an estimated 10,000 attendees and 450 meal services! Over 1,000 individual names have appeared on programs, as actors, directors, set designers and construction, lighting designers, costume designers. While many participants have come and gone over the years, there are several active members, such as Dave Gutierrez, Donovan Rawlings, Roy Hansen, Brad Russell, and Jeff Varley, among others, who have been with the theater group from the beginning!