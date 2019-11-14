Deadline for Outdoor Hall of Fame nominations approaching

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (Nov. 14, 2019) — Less than a month remains to nominate conservationists — past and present — for the 2020 Wyoming Outdoor Hall of Fame.

Potential inductees are those who made a significant, lasting, lifetime contribution to conservation and Wyoming’s outdoor heritage. Nominations will be accepted until Dec. 2.



“The Wyoming Outdoor Hall of Fame is a prestigious award that honors and recognizes conservationists and outdoor enthusiasts whose life works ensure Wyoming’s outdoor heritage will remain for future generations,” said Brian Nesvik, director of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. “I invite you to submit a nomination this year to honor a person who has made a legacy-impact on Wyoming’s outdoors.”

bsa_pro_ad_space id=18]





Since 2004, the Outdoor Hall of Fame has recognized 63 individuals who have worked consistently over many years to conserve Wyoming’s natural resources through volunteer service, environmental restoration, educational activities, audio/visual and written media, the arts and political and individual leadership.

Last year’s inductees included Mark Haroldson, John W. Scott (posthumously), Glen F. Cole (posthumously), and Orrin and Lorraine Bonney (posthumously).



The induction ceremony will take place in Cody at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West in March. Tickets will be available for the public to attend.



A nomination packet and an outline of criteria for consideration are available on the Game and Fish website.