Deadline for Western’s literary journal, Boars Tusk, is Thursday, February 15

Wyo4News staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

February 8, 2024 — The deadline for Western Wyoming Community College’s (Western’s) literary journal, Boars Tusk, is Thursday, February 15, 2024. The journal is an annual publication created and edited by Western students and community members. Currently, submissions in five different categories are being accepted.

Boars Tusk is a literary journal that focuses on publishing poetry, fiction, nonfiction, artwork, and photography from Western students and residents of Sweetwater County. The journal provides a forum for students and community members to showcase their work and gives the journal’s student staff members hands-on experience in producing, editing, designing, and publicizing the journal – skills that will be valuable in the workplace.

Michelle Zuppa, Boars Tusk Faculty Advisor states, “It’s wonderful to share the creative work of our students and people in our community. We hope to receive many submissions for this year’s publication. It is a great way to meet some of the creative minds in our area and to gain exposure to various types of work.”

Prizes of $75 for first place and $30 for second place will be awarded in each category. Submissions can be made online at westernwyoming.edu/boarstusk. The journal is also available to be read on the website. Students can sign up for the Boars Tusk class to help edit and produce the journal each spring. Both student and community volunteer editors are welcome. To volunteer, contact [email protected] or faculty advisor Michelle Zuppa at [email protected].

The Boars Tusk Literary Journal is sponsored by Western Wyoming Community College, Sweetwater BOCES, and the Wesswick Foundation.

For questions regarding the journal or more information, please contact Assistant Professor of English Composition, Michele Zuppa at [email protected] .