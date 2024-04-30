Deadline is Thursday for comments on proposed Jackalope Wind Energy Project

April 30, 2024 — Wyo4News

Residents have just a few more days to file public comments to the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) concerning the proposed Jackalope Wind Energy project. The deadline to file in person or online comments is this Thursday, May 2.

The BLM is seeking public input to inform the development of an environmental impact statement on the project, which would include approximately 213 wind turbine generators and associated infrastructure in areas under the jurisdiction of the BLM Rock Springs Office. According to the EPA Calculator, when completed, the project would generate up to 600 megawatts of electricity—enough to power roughly 250,000 homes.

Jackalope Wind, LLC, a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources, LLC.

Comments may be submitted online via the “Participate Now” option at the BLM National NEPA Register or delivered to BLM Rock Springs Field Office, Attn: Jackalope Wind Energy Project Team, 280 Highway 191 North, Rock Springs, WY 82901-3447.