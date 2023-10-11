Deadline to submit Ward II Council Seat interest today

October 11, 2023 — Today at 5 p.m. is the deadline for residents in Rock Springs Ward #2 to submit a letter of interest in filling the empty seat on the Rock Springs City Council. At their regular meeting on October 3, the Council officially announced the vacant seat due to the resignation of former Councilman Tom Allen on September 19.

Letters of interest must be dropped off at Rock Springs Mayor Max Mikelson’s Office at the Rock Springs City Hall. Interested candidates will make presentations to the Rock Springs City Council at next Tuesday’s City Council meeting. Each sitting council member can also nominate an eligible person to fill the vacancy.

According to City Ordinance 1 – 403, “Council vacancies shall be filled by appointment of the governing body after the office is declared vacant. The governing body shall meet within fifteen (15) days after declaring an office vacant to appoint a successor.”

The nominee is expected to be announced next Tuesday night.