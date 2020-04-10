Dean Hunt (April 20, 1961 – April 6, 2020)

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 10, 2020) — Dean Hunt, 58, of Rock Springs, Wyoming passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020 at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah following a lengthy illness surrounded by his family.

He was a life long resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming

Mr. Hunt was born in Rock Springs, Wyoming on April 20, 1961, the son of Raymond Hunt and Virginia Smith Duzik in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Dean attended schools in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

He was employed by Benchmark as a driver.

His interests included hunting, fishing and spending time with his family especially his furry friend P.J.

Survivors include his life partner Kim Bryan of Rock Springs, Wyoming; his mother, Virginia Smith Duzik of Rock Springs, Wyoming; his daughter, April Fassett and husband Chase of Green River, Wyoming; one sister, Rita Hunt of Reliance, Wyoming; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his father Raymond Hunt; his step-father, Paul Duzikone; one uncle, Frank “Sonny” Smith; one aunt, Lucille Freeze and one cousin Bill Tiller.

Cremation will take place and services will be held at a later date.

