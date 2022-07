Death of an inmate that was sentenced in Sweetwater County for sexual assault

Fred Matthew Foley

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

CHEYENNE, WYOMING — Foley, Fred Matthew 29632, a Wyoming inmate, died Thursday, July 21, 2022, at the Community Hospital in Torrington, WY.

Foley was convicted of First Degree Sexual Assault Intrusion in Sweetwater County Wyoming and sentenced to thirty to forty years by Third District Court Judge Lavery on October 22, 2014. Foley was born on June 27, 1934, in Brooklyn, NY.

Per Wyoming Department of Correction policy, an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death. Wyoming Department of Correction does not release protected health information.