Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

CASPER, WYOMING (August 10, 2020) — The Natrona County Coroner’s Office, in conjunction with multiple law enforcement agencies, are investigating the death of an adult male at the 2200 block of South Jefferson.

Advertisement

The male has been identified by Coroner James Whipps, as 45-year-old Robert Land.

Next of kin has been notified and an autopsy will be performed.

Click here for the original story and video of the shooting that took place on August 7.