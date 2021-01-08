December moisture levels little help to Wyoming drought conditions

Advertisement

January 8, 2021 — The National Weather Service in Riverton has stated that the state’s drought conditions aren’t expected to improve any time soon. According to a Jan. 7 release of the U.S. Drought Monitor, drought conditions remain in all areas of Wyoming except for extreme eastern and southern Sweetwater County, central and eastern Fremont County, and parts of Natrona, Johnson, Hot Springs, and Washakie counties.

Statewide, the month of December remained below average for precipitation, especially across the normally wet northwest part of the state, where precipitation last month was only 60 to 70 percent of normal. In December, Wyoming’s wettest spots were eastern Fremont and southwest Natrona counties, where over 150 percent of normal precipitation fell.

