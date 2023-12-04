December’s abandoned court-forfeited vehicle auction tomorrow

Photo courtesy of the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page

December 4, 2023 — Wyo4News Staff

The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office will hold their December abandoned and court-forfeited vehicle auction tomorrow at their Rock Springs office on US 191 South.

Three vehicles are currently up for auction, which will get underway tomorrow at 10 a.m., with the public showing beginning at 9:30.

The following vehicles are up for auction:

– 2004 Chrysler Pacifica (starting bid of $100)

– 2003 Saab 9 (starting bid of $100)

– 1999 Ford Taurus (starting bid of $100)

Photos of the vehicles can be found on the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. If you have any questions before Tuesday’s auction, call Kelly at (307) 872-3866.