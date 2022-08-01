Dedication of James W. Stillman’s grave held at Riverside Cemetery

Photo submitted by Crystal Deibner

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — The dedication of James W. Stillman’s grave will be conducted on August 13, at 10:00 a.m. at Riverside Cemetery in Green River, Wyoming. The American Legion, Tom Whitmore Post 28, Green River, Wyoming, will conduct the dedication ceremony.

Mr. Stillman was a veteran of the Civil War and reached the rank of Captain. Mr. Stillman moved to Green River, Wyoming in 1875. Mr. Stillman served in many occupations while residing in Green River including Justice of the Peace. Mr. Stillman died on July 17, 1887, at the age of 69. Mr. Stillman was buried in the Veterans section of the Riverside Cemetery and no stone had been located. The High Desert Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, working with the Veterans Service Office in Rock Springs, Wyoming ordered a military gravestone for Judge Stillman from the Veterans Administration. This stone was placed in April of this year with the help of the City of Green River Parks and Recreation Department.

The High Desert Chapter NSDAR is currently working on a veterans’ project for the Riverview Cemetery in Green River, Sweetwater, Wyoming to ensure that eligible veterans buried in this cemetery, have a VA headstone or, if they have a civilian headstone, to attach a veteran medallion. Biographical research is done by High Desert members working with the veterans’ descendants to obtain proof of birth, death, military service, and honorable discharge which is then submitted to the Veterans Service Officer, Sam Esquibel in Rock Springs. This event is free and open to the public.

To learn more about James W. Stillman and his biography, click here.