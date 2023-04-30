Deer Trail Assisted Living awarded $220,000

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Deer Trail Assisted Living, a Level 2 assisted living and memory community located at 2360 Reagan Avenue in Rock Springs, has been awarded $220,000 from the COVID-19 Health Disparity Grant to address provider recruitment and retention.

Wyoming has dedicated $8.17 million of federal funding to help eligible entities build up the healthcare infrastructure and address historical inequities in their communities. The funding is part of Wyoming’s $38.8 million allocation from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for its COVID-19 Health Disparities Grant. The Align Team manages this portion of the COVID-19 Health Disparities Grant for the Wyoming Department of Health.

Deer Trail Assisted Living has been approved for Provider Recruitment and Retention in Select High-Need Counties Program funding. The program supports provider recruitment efforts in Albany, Laramie or Sweetwater counties by providing grants to eligible healthcare systems for recruitment and retention costs.

Since February 2012, Deer Trail Assisted Living has been a vital part of the health care services community of Rock Springs/Sweetwater County in southwest Wyoming. Over these past 11 years, Deer Trail Assisted Living has served over 800 families from the region.

﻿The 47 team members at Deer Trail on March 6, 2023, all recipients of a one-time retention bonus based upon the $220,000 award, appreciate the recognition of their continued hard work and receipt of this personal financial award from the program. Encore’s goal is to change people’s lives and be a solution for families looking for quality care for their loved ones in our local community. This grant helps all of us support our valued team members and continue this vital work. Thank you!

To learn more about the COVID-19 Health Disparity Grant Program, please visit https://thealignteam.force.com/fundingprograms/s/.