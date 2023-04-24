Deer Trail Assisted Living presents the 8th Annual Power of the Purse

Tiffany Asher, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The 8th Annual Power of the Purse will take place on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at the Holiday Inn Ballroom in Rock Springs starting at 5:30 p.m. This is a silent live auction hosted by Deer Trail Assisted Living. This is a Girl’s Night Out, so come join them for an evening of food, wine, auctions, a 5-foot purse made out of balloons, and of course, fabulous purses. All proceeds go to Hospice of Sweetwater County.

According to Sandi Carter from Elements Integrative Wellness, “Power of the Purse is a charity event that happens all over the country. This one gives all the proceeds to Hospice and Respite Care. So when people are on the last days of their life and they are sent home with Hospice Care, this money directly helps those people. Businesses donate new designer purses and fill them with gift certificates or products or really anything and those purses are auctioned off to the highest bidder. Businesses or individuals also can donate gently used designer purses and those purses are bid on through a silent auction.”

Power of the Purse is always themed and this year’s theme is ‘Women Around the World’. Each table will have a destination. The destinations are Africa, Mexico, NYC, Paris, Disneyland, and Hawaii. Attendees are encouraged to dress up like the women from their table destination.

There will be a purse-go-round where attendees can pay $20 and go through a line to pick out a designer purse as many times as they want. This allows all women to participate in evening activities.

Tickets are available at Deer Trail Assisted Living and at Elements Integrative Wellness Center. The tables seat 8 people and cost $375. Individual tickets are $50. Donations and purses can be dropped off at Deer Trail Assisted Living (2360 Reagan Avenue, Rock Springs, WY) or Elements Integrative Wellness (120 Winston Dr. Suite 101, Rock Springs, WY). Please call 307-362-0100 for more information.