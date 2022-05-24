Delay on I-80 yesterday

Photo submitted by the Green River Fire Department

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — At approximately 4:50 p.m. on Monday, May 23, the Green River Fire Department along with Castle Rock Ambulance and Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to mile marker 95 on I-80 for a report of natural gas burst in the area.

Upon arrival, GRFD Co-Chief Bill Robinson, with a Sweetwater County Deputy and assistance from a BLM officer on the scene, quickly diverted traffic to the furthest lane so that a complete assessment of the situation could be done. GRFD Rescue Engine led by Captain JP Apostolope took the position of safety to protect everyone on the scene. After assessment Robinson determined that Wyoming State Troopers were to be dispatched to the area to begin shutting down the highway and further safety cautions could be determined. The Joint Combined Communications Center (JCCC) were able to determine the owners of the building and able to place the proper people in touch with Robinson and the Deputy on the scene. It was then determined the blow-off was due to improper pressure of CO2 that was built up in the line and not that of natural gas. After speaking to the company that owned the line, they were able to dispatch workers from Rangely Colorado, and it was determined that the highway did not need to be shut down.

Robinson stated, “All though it was an inconvenience for travelers and those trying to get home, when dealing with the unknown, as we first responders, police dept., EMS, state troopers, find ourselves doing all the time, we always yield to the side of caution.” Robinson further stated, “All though it is an inconvenience, public safety is our top priority.”

The highway was restored to normal traffic and the scene was cleared shortly after. The GRFD would like to send out a special thanks to Sweetwater County Sheriffs Department, Castle Rock Ambulance, BLM, Wyoming State Troopers, the JCCC, and the quick response from the gas companies that showed up to help out and make it a safe outcome.