Delayed Green River road project to start this Monday

July 12, 2024 — Wyo4News

The first phase of Green River’s Cape Seal Project will begin this coming Monday, July 15. The project was initially scheduled to begin on July 1 but was delayed due to equipment issues with the contractor.

Streets affected by Monday’s project include portions of South 4th West, Wild Horse Canyon, East Teton, Bridger Drive, Monroe Avenue, Juniper Street, and Cedar Street. Residents traveling in those areas can expect temporary lane closures and detours. The patchwork operation should last around three days.

Other Green River streets are scheduled to undergo chip-sealing and slurry-seal projects. Information on those projects will be released closer to the start dates.