Demas named Rock Springs URA June Volunteer of the Month

July 1, 2024 — Wyo4News

Today, Rock Springs Main Street/URA announced Jeannie Demas as its June Volunteer of the Month. According to the press release, Jeannie is a dedicated member of the Rock Springs City Council and a regular volunteer for the Rock Springs Main Street/URA, particularly at the annual Sweetwater Blues n’ Brews festival.

Her commitment to public service extends beyond her official duties; she is an active volunteer at events such as Sweetwater Blues n’ Brews and the City-Wide Clean-up. Additionally, Jeannie serves as the treasurer for the Auxiliary Eagles 151.

Demas moved to Rock Springs in 1983, beginning a nearly 41-year career with the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office. She was elected to the Rock Springs City Council in November 2018 and began serving in January 2019.