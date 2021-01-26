Democrats introduce legislation to raise minimum wage to $15 an hour

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

WASHINGTON D.C. (JANUARY 26, 2021) – House and Senate Democrats in Washington D.C. introduced legislation on Tuesday to raise the minimum wage from $7.25 an hour to $15 an hour by 2025.

The legislation states that the minimum wage would increase each year.

The wage would jump to $9.50 an hour in the first year, $11 after the first year, $12.50 after two years and $14 an hour after three years before hitting the $15 an hour mark after four years.

Check out the introduced legislation below.