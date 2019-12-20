Denise Laura Dolenc (June 20, 1956 – Dec. 18, 2019)

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Dec. 20, 2019) — Denise Laura Dolenc, 63, passed away Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming surrounded by her family.

She was a resident of Rock Springs for the past 47 years and is a former resident of Lewiston, Idaho.

Mrs. Dolenc was born on June 20, 1956, in Lewiston, Idaho; the daughter of Henry Norton Dunthorn and Simone Marie Epley.

She attended schools in Idaho, Washington, and Wyoming.

Denise met her future husband in the late ’70s, through all their years, they have had many wild adventures, had two wonderful kids, was blessed with a grandson, who all have spent time making unforgettable memories.

Denise married Joseph P. Dolenc Sr. on May 22, 1982, in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Mrs. Dolenc worked for Sweetwater County School District #1 as a bus driver for 30 years.

She loved being with her family and friends especially with her only grandson Easton. The bond they shared was magical. He was her best buddy, their love is unbreakable.

Mrs. Dolenc enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and anything outdoors.

Survivors include her husband, one son, Joseph Dolenc Jr. of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one daughter, Laura Garrett and boyfriend Randy Pond of Rock Springs, Wyoming; three brothers, Daniel Dunthorn of Meridian, Idaho, Alvin Dunthorn of Manning, Oregon, Jean Claude Dunthorn of Polep, Washington; one sister, Jackie Adams of Eden, Idaho; one brother-in-law, William Dolenc and wife Janet of Rock Springs, Wyoming; ex-son-in-law, Scott Garrett and family; good friends, Judy Mattinson, Walt Pivic of Rock Springs, Wyoming, one grandson, Easton Scott Garrett; as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Dolenc was preceded in death by her parents, maternal grandparents, paternal grandparents, father and mother-in-law, William Dolenc and wife Pricilla.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, December 28, 2019, at the Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 116 Broadway, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

A vigil service with rosary will be recited at 6:00 P.M. Friday at the church. Interment will be in the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

Friends may call at the church on Friday, one hour prior to the rosary and on Saturday at the church one hour prior to Mass.

The family of Denise Laura Dolenc respectfully suggests that donations in her memory be made to Dolenc Family for medical expenses, c/o First Bank, 601 North Front Street or P.O.Box 820, Rock Springs, WY 82902

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com