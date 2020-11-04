Dennis “Marco” Mark Rubeck (May 25, 1947 – November 3, 2020)

Dennis “Marco” Mark Rubeck, 73, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a resident of Rock Springs for 72 years and a former resident of Nebraska.

Mr. Rubeck was born May 25, 1947, in Sidney, Nebraska; the son of Dennis F. Rubeck and Vyral Hafer.

He attended schools in Green River, Wyoming, and was a 1966 graduate of Lincoln High School. Marco also attended meat cutting school.

Mr. Rubeck married Debra Perri on August 23, 1969, in Helper, Utah.

He worked as a water truck driver for Egbert Water Service for fifteen years. Marco also worked as a truck driver for the Wyoming Department of Transportation until his retirement in 2019.

Marco was a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Community.

Mr. Rubeck was heavily involved with Boy Scouts of America and Order of The Arrow and received various awards over the years. Marco was a member of Kiwanis, and Knights of Columbus.

He enjoyed spending time with family, especially his grandchildren, working with Boy Scouts, camping, white water rafting, photography, and framing, as well as soaking in time outdoors.

Survivors include his wife, Debra Rubeck of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two sons, Dennis Perri Rubeck of Green River, Wyoming, James Domanic Rubeck of Rock Springs; one daughter, Ellen Markae Lester and husband Josh of Rock Springs; six grandchildren, Kristen Doroha and husband Ky Reid, Emma Rubeck, Joseph King, Chezni Rubeck, Tiana Lester, Stone Rubeck; as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Marco was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, and one brother, Jeffrey M. Rubeck.

Following Cremation, a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, November 14, 2020, at The Fish Bowl, 1410 Uinta Drive, Green River.

Social distancing and masks are suggested.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com