Denny’s to reopen after ensuring employee safety, health

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 2, 2020) — Denny’s is reopening Wednesday, June 3, after temporarily closing to make sure all of its employees are safe and healthy.

When one of Denny’s team tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, May 30, General Manager Mike Poulos made the decision to close the restaurant until employees could be tested.

All of the employee coronavirus tests so far are negative, so Poulos is confident he has enough staff to reopen the restaurant at 6 a.m. Wednesday.

However, test results are trickling in.

The restaurant may only be open until 3 p.m., instead of the usual 10 p.m., unless more staff receive negative test results.

Advertisement

“I’m taking every precaution,” Poulos said. “I personally closed down. I wanted everyone here to be contacted and tested. I love my staff and the people who come in here and all of our regulars.”

Kim Lionberger, Sweetwater County Public Health Director, said Public Health has completed contact tracing for this case based on information provided.

Poulos and the staff have spent the last couple of days cleaning and sanitizing every surface.

However, Denny’s already had strict precautions in place, according to corporate requirements and Wyoming Department of Health guidelines.

“We took all the precautions we could, cleaning and sanitizing,” he said. “We’re making sure all of our people are washing their hands after contact or every 20 minutes. There is hand sanitizer at every table. Keypads are wiped and disinfected after each use. We take every employee’s temperature and ask about their health before they start their shift, and then log the results.”

When the team member showed up for work, saying he didn’t feel well, managers sent him to the doctor, he said.

Poulos doesn’t believe anyone other than himself and the managers has actually had any contact with the employee, who continues to isolate at home.

Advertisement... Story continues below

Lionberger said there has been some concern that Flying J Travel Center, adjacent to Denny’s, is affected.

Based on contact tracing interviews, there is minimal concern that the Denny’s employee had any contact with people at Flying J, she said.

Flying J management also is taking extra precautions.

They have been in contact with Public Health and are encouraging any employee who wants to be tested to do so.

“Remember, this is a high-traffic area,” Lionberger said. “People should be cautious. Wash your hands, don’t touch your face and wear a mask.”

More health and community updates can be found at sweetwater311.org, covid19.wyo.gov, and cdc.gov.