Denver USPS Distribution Center for Wyoming told to shut down

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 22, 2020) — According to a news report from FOX 31 News in Denver, the City and County of Denver yesterday ordered the closure of a United States Postal Service distribution center that handles mail for all of Colorado and Wyoming.

According to the FOX 31 story, the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment said it “responded to clusters of COVID-19 cases involving multiple employees at several USPS locations over the last week.” Read the full story here.

The agency ordered the postal distribution center to close immediately until certain conditions were met. However, the Postal Service said it was keeping the facility open.

A spokesperson for USPS in the West, said the facility is federally owned and operated, and it is committed to following all guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The spokesperson added that the Postal Service is an essential function under federal law during an emergency.