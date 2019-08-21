Department Shares ‘Block Grant’ Fraud Alert

Cheyenne, Wyoming — The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) is warning that fraudulent activity by individuals claiming to represent the Community Services Block Grant (CSBG) is targeting Wyoming residents.

WDH staff has heard from a handful of victims and near-victims who have been contacted via Facebook Messenger and other social media platforms with offers of a large “CSBG grant” in exchange for personal information and a “small fee for processing.”

“These individuals are not representing nor connected to the Community Services Block Grant in in any way,” said Sarah Green, Community Services Program manager with WDH. “Funds from this program are never awarded directly to individual residents.”

The Community Services Program never contacts individuals by phone, email, text message or mobile services, or social media to request personal information in exchange for CSBG funds.

Green said the people making reports described receiving the scam messages from established social media friends, which helped the information to appear more real and trustworthy. In other locations across the country, potential targets have also received calls, emails and text messages.

Anyone who learns of or receives any communication offering a CSBG grant or requesting personal information in exchange, should report it to the United Stated Department of Health and Human Services Fraud Hotline at 1-800-447-8477, or visit the Office of Inspector General web page at https://oig.hhs.gov/fraud/report-fraud/ to submit an online complaint.

Wyoming residents interested in learning more about how CSBG funds are administered in Wyoming may contact Green at 307-777-8940 or [email protected]. Information is also available online at https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/rural/wyoming-community-services-program/.