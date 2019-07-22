Depression-era Lawman’s Badge Something of a Mystery

Sweetwater County, Wyoming – Most of us are familiar with the State of Wyoming’s Great Seal, adopted by the State Legislature in 1893 and revised in 1921: An image of a draped woman beneath a banner reading “Equal Rights,” (commemorating Wyoming’s pioneering passage of women’s suffrage in 1869), standing above a cowboy and a miner and banners that read “Oil,” “Mines,” “Livestock,” and “Grain.”

But Wyoming had a Great Seal when it was a territory as well, from 1869 to 1890.

The seal adopted by the Territorial Legislative Assembly on December 9, 1869, was described officially as follows:

“That the Seal of the Territory of Wyoming shall be of the following design, namely: A Norman shield, on the upper half of which is emblazoned a mountain scene, with a railroad train, the sun appearing above the horizon, the figures ‘1868’ below the middle point of the top of the shield.

“On the first quarter below, on a white background, a plow, a pick, a shovel and a shepherd’s crook; on the next quarter, namely: the lower point of the shield, on a red ground, an arm up-holding a drawn sword; the shield to be surmounted by the inscription,”Oedant Arma Toga,” [which translates as ‘Let arms yield to the toga; that is, ‘Let military power give way to civil authority] and the entire design surrounded by the words, ‘Territory of Wyoming, Great Seal.’”

For many years state seals have been featured on many law enforcement agencies’ badges nationwide. Sweetwater County is no exception – the Wyoming State Seal appears on the badges of the Rock Springs and Green River Police Departments, the Wyoming Highway Patrol, and the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office.

The territorial seal, however, is responsible for a bit of a mystery at the Sweetwater County Historical Museum.

Chris Jessen served as Sheriff of Sweetwater County in the early 1930s (and for many years afterward as Chief of the Green River Police Department), and his personal sheriff’s badge is in the museum’s collection. An elegant shield, it is inscribed with his name, but bears the old territorial seal, despite the fact that Jessen was sheriff some four decades after Wyoming became a state and adopted a new Great Seal.

A personalized badge like Sheriff Jessen’s had to be made to order, so clearly the old territorial seal was specifically chosen. That it was is a small but intriguing nugget of Sweetwater County history.