Deputies kept busy with stuck motorists on White Mountain

Photo courtesy of Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page

March 25, 2024

The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office posted the following message on the Facebook page today:

Over the weekend, our deputies responded to multiple stuck or stranded motorists on County Road #53 atop White Mountain.

Just to let you know, spring weather has left portions of the road, including adjoining trails and two tracks, wet, muddy, and impassable.

While we empathize with those suffering from Spring Fever, we respectfully implore: Please don’t be that guy who ties up our deputies and search and rescue volunteers for several hours to save you from your failed mud-bogging misadventures.

Thank you for your consideration.