Deputies Respond to Alleged Home Invasion

Sweetwater County, Wyoming — A report of an armed individual invading a home Thursday was determined to be unfounded, according to a Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office press release.

On Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at approximately 8:50 a.m., deputies responded to a mobile home in the Western Hills neighborhood at 45 Purple Sage Road for a reported armed home invasion.

The reporting party, who lives at the residence and was home alone at the time of the incident, told law enforcement that a woman arrived by car and stood armed with a shotgun at the front door before forcing entry into the living room of the home. The victim retreated with a family pet to a bedroom closet.

Nearby deputies arrived within minutes of the 911 call, quickly canvassed the area, and were unable to locate the suspect’s vehicle. After establishing a safety perimeter and instructing bystanders to temporarily shelter in place, deputies found no obvious signs of forced entry into the home and noted that the front door of the residence was locked.

While speaking with the resident by phone, deputies gained entry into the home, evacuated the 911 caller and family pet, and searched the house for the alleged suspect.

Upon further investigation, deputies found no evidence of an intruder at or in the surrounding area of the residence, nor that a home invasion had occurred.

There is no safety concern to the Western Hills community or the public at large as it relates to this incident. No further details will be released at this time.