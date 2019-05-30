Deputy David Thompson Retires After Nearly 35 Years Of Service To Country And Community

Sweetwater County, WY (5/30/19) – After almost 25 years as a peace officer and nearly 35 total years of service to this country and the community, Deputy David Thompson recently retired, effective May 14, 2019.

Born in Watertown, NY, and the son of a retired New York State Trooper, Thompson’s family came to Wyoming in 1979 and graduated from Rock Springs High School in 1984.

In 1986, Thompson enlisted in the Marine Corps, where he served as an infantryman during Operation Desert Storm in 1990 and promoted to sergeant at Camp Fuji, JP, in 1991. After his time with the Corps, in 1994, Thompson enlisted in the Wyoming National Guard and served as a sergeant until May of 2000.

Thompson began his law enforcement career as a police officer with the Rock Springs Police Department in October of 1994. After several years at the police department, he transferred to the sheriff’s office before returning to the police department and then finally returning to the sheriff’s office. In total, Thompson served the Rock Springs Police Department for nearly 17 years and Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office for eight years. During his career, Thompson worked in patrol, investigations, administration, and was involved with numerous special assignments including that of field training officer, firearms instructor, and special weapons and tactics operator.

Thompson was honored earlier this month, on May 17, 2019, at a private retirement party organized by his family and attended by his friends, coworkers, and first responders from agencies across Sweetwater County. During the party, Lieutenant Joe Tomich surprised Thompson with a custom-made shadow box containing some of the badges, patches, collar brass, and other police paraphernalia Thompson has collected and earned over his career.

In a letter to Thompson congratulating him on his retirement, Sheriff John Grossnickle labeled him a “true American hero” and “the epitome of a law enforcement officer.” Grossnickle wrote, “You have been through a journey that brings with it the best and the worst in people. You have witnessed life and death. You have masked your emotions to survive the events commonplace to this career. You have fought through administrations that didn’t believe in your ideas. You have sacrificed more than most people will ever realize or understand. Yet, you continued to proudly display the uniform, put on your duty belt, and call on-duty to serve the citizens of Sweetwater County with professionalism and integrity. I want to thank your family for sharing their husband and father, for standing tall in the shadows of the unknown and for all of the sacrifice they have endured. You have all become a part of our family. And, thank you, Dave, from the bottom of our hearts. You will always be considered our brother.”