DEQ, State of Wyoming file complaint against Chevron

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (Nov. 22, 2019) — The State of Wyoming and the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) filed a complaint against Chevron Corporation for violations of the Wyoming Environmental Quality Act involving the remediation of environmental contamination at several service stations and convenience stores in Wyoming.

During the time Chevron owned, leased, operated, and controlled its many service stations and convenience stores, its underground storage tanks leaked and caused environmental pollution and contamination.

Chevron made claims against its insurance companies for the pollution and contamination caused by these leaking underground storage tanks in Wyoming.

Without notice to the State of Wyoming, Chevron settled these claims against its insurers for millions of dollars, but did not use the proceeds of these settlements to pay to clean up the contaminated sites. Instead, the State of Wyoming was forced to spend over $3 million dollars to clean up the contamination at Chevron’s Wyoming facilities.

DEQ believes Chevron is directly responsible under Wyoming law to reimburse the State of Wyoming for the costs expended for cleaning up the underground storage tank pollution and contamination.