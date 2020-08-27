Derecho devastates Iowa, 50,000 people without power

Darrian Mechling

[email protected]

IOWA, UNITED STATES (August 27, 2020) –On August 10, 2020 a storm known as a Derecho devistated the state of Iowa.

Advertisement

“A derecho (pronounced similar to “deh-REY-cho”) is a widespread, long-lived wind storm that is associated with a band of rapidly moving showers or thunderstorms. Although a derecho can produce destruction similar to the strength of tornadoes, the damage typically is directed in one direction along a relatively straight swath”

“As a result, the term “straight-line wind damage” sometimes is used to describe derecho damage. By definition, if the wind damage swath extends more than 240 miles (about 400 kilometers) and includes wind gusts of at least 58 mph (93 km/h) or greater along most of its length, then the event may be classified as a derecho.” According to the National Weather Service. “With the hot, and most of the time, humid weather conditions that come with summer in the Ohio Valley the threat of a somewhat rare type of severe thunderstorm event also looms. The event is known as a derecho.”

Advertisement

Iowa, a state that ranks first in beef, pork, corn, soybean, and grain production is experiencing one of the worst harvest years in history according to officials who are reporting a loss of nearly 50% of the state’s crops.

Approximately 50,000 residents are without power, and multiple videos of residents showing the destruction, have gone viral as many people did not know what a derecho was or that it could cause this kind of destruction.