Desert View and Farson-Eden students show art at CFAC

Amanda Romero helps change the art display at the Community Fine Arts Center. Students’ artwork from Desert View Elementary and Farson/Eden School can be seen now through March 25th. These annual displays of student artwork are in celebration of National Youth Arts Month.

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The third display of this year’s Youth Art Exhibits features Desert View Elementary and Farson-Eden Schools at the Community Fine Arts Center from March 14 – 25, 2023. The exhibit includes nearly 150 students displaying their artwork, under the instruction of Annette Tanner and Susanne Whitson.

National Youth Art Month is observed in March each year, but the CFAC has art displays of the Sweetwater County School District No. One student’s artwork all spring. This national observation recognizes the importance of art and arts education in school programs. Art, music, and performing arts activities can help students develop life skills including self-expression, problem-solving, creativity, individuality, and being able to see the beauty both in traditional art forms and the world around them.

The CFAC continues to celebrate the importance of the arts in our schools by holding the annual displays. Rock Springs High School teacher Elmer Halseth encouraged his students as far back as the 1930s to raise money and he helped them purchase art to hang in their classrooms. In 1966, he arranged for the expanded art collection to be on display for the public and the Community Fine Arts Center began to be an important feature of the town.

“This is our favorite time of the year, seeing the students’ artwork and how proud they are showing it to their families! Whether it is pencil, collage, pastels, drawing with markers or painting with watercolors, each piece is unique,” said Debora Soule, CFAC director. “The arts matter to all ages and we are so fortunate to share this with the public.”

DESERT VIEW ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Kinderboost: Brinley Boodleman, Nathan Haddock, Brigham Hunsaker, Zaileyahna Lake, Killian Metz

Kindergarten: Yazlyn Alfonzo-Armendariz, Maelaan Alvarado, Madiilynn Bartlett, Brayden Cantrell, Emeliano Chavoya, Alonzo Garcia, Thiago Gonzalez Hurtado, Autumn Hunt, Frankie McWhorter, Braxli Olson, Ray Pedri, Wynn Pedri, Jonathan Todd, Jaxxten Todd, Mayah Valdez, Allyson Velazquez, Nyla Villegas, Weston White

First Grade: Nathaniel Carmine, Gotti Fuller, Aryan Hendrickson, Taylee Hill, Selah Johns, Aryah Johnson, McKenzie Kennah, Aiden Leftwich, Irika Martin, Carter McMillan, Kenna Neal, Leila Nilles, Miguel Perez Mariscal, Colt Roswell, Tomyn Steele

Second Grade: Jayden Alfonzo-Armendariz, Isabella Atherton, Derek Bonacci, Keelan Carter, Lynly Durrans, Briella Hardinger, Grace Hays, Monika Iturrio, Maddie Kennah, Noah Magana, Kevin Magana, Cole McMillan, Bennett Pedri, Ximena Perea-Rodriguez, Zeha Rodabough, Liam Sauceda

Third Grade: Audrey Alcaraz, Hazel Edwards, Kambrynn Eyre, Abraham Garcia, Estreya Gil, Yailenny Godoy, Daniel Gonzalez, Mateo Gonzalez, Aaron Gutierrez, Hayden Hays, Draven Johnson, Meah Lincoln, Neymar Madrid Aguilar, Ophelia Maes, Tanya Miron Mata, Maleya Nicholson, Hudson Nilles, Avery Schuler, Hailee Stebbins

FARSON/EDEN SCHOOL

Kindergarten: Harper Davis, Kristian Mines, Lincoln Robinson, Marcus Ryan, Willow Smith, Levi Sue Suddreth, Gracie Thomas

First Grade: Wyatt Allen, Everly Baird, Reuben Brown, Mackenzie Griffin, Laylie Jensen, Rya Suddreth, Halle Thoman, Draeger Thoman

Second Grade: Robert Gee, Kinley Harns, Dayton Kester, Deklund Morrill, Zoey Robinson, Lylah Ryan

Third Grade: Gentrey Allen, Benjamin Folks, Garrison Mines, David Pavlov, Cora Robinson, Colter Thomas

Fourth Grade: Buckly Baker, Haylee Boodleman, Keelyn Brossard, Avery Brown, Madison Cook, Ryker Edwards, Lincoln Foster, Easton Macy, Elliana Ryan, Leif Summers, Kiera Weiss

Fifth Grade: Brodie Brisko, Ashten Folks, Harley Jacobs, Jace Kidd, Laila King, Sage Madsen, Seamus Morrill, Paige Neilson, Azara Schilter, Miley Thoman, Bailey Walsh

Seventh Grade: Saige Baker, Aubrey Boodleman, Kama Collins, Kaleb Dubry, Karter Duran, Drew Eaton, Sophia Goicolea, Yahir Loredo, Clancy Madsen, Chael Morrill, Oaklyn Roberson, Stryker Thoren, Damien Trejo Gonzalez

Eighth Grade: Lance Hodder, Bailey Neilson, Aimee Robb

Art 1: Stryder Abbott, Mason Bear, Manny Cruz, Jaycee Dufford , Alivia Goicolea, Cjay Hodder, Kole Johnson, Cadence Jones, Braydon Long, Autumn Madsen, Atreyu Morrill, Darien Post, Jaxson Roberson , Eli Scheer, Marilyn Weaver

Art 2: Nathaniel Brunkhardt, Cody Chilton, Randal Reddon, Keelie Thoren

The next schools to exhibit will Eastside Elementary School March 28 – April 8; and Pilot Butte Elementary April 11 – 22.

Rock Springs Junior High School’s exhibit is April 25 – May 6, with a reception on April 26th, followed by Rock Springs and Black Butte High Schools from May 9 – 20 with a reception on May 10th.

Friends and family of the students, and the public, are encouraged to visit the CFAC to see the students’ exhibit as well as the permanent art collection owned by Sweetwater County School District No. One.

CFAC hours are Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday from noon to 5 p.m.