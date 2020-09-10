Despite cold, frosty weather Yellowstone’s Lone Star Fire grows

Wyo4News Staff,

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (September 10, 2020) — The Lone Star Fire in Yellowstone Park is still active and continues to burn despite two days of colder, wetter weather. The fire is now listed at 3,346 acres. No containment figure was supplied.

According to fire officials, the recent hard frosts during the nights kill vegetation, and as these fuels dry out, fire activity is expected to increase.

Forty-two firefighters are currently on scene of the lightning-caused fire that has been burning just south of Old Faithful since August 22. No structures at Old Faithfull have been damaged.

According to the latest information posted at inciweb.nwcg.gov, all entrances to Yellowstone are open. Trailheads on the Grand Loop Road between Old Faithful and West Thumb Junction remain closed to the public. This includes Howard Eaton, Lone Star, Divide, and DeLacy Creek trails.